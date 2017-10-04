Patriots Take You Inside New Plane Ahead Of ‘AirKraft’s’ Maiden Voyage

At long long last, the New England Patriots are set to board “AirKraft 1.”

The Patriots made headlines in August when they became the first NFL team to purchase their own planes to fly to games. And while their backup Boeing 767 is staying on the ground, the other is set to make its maiden voyage Wednesday ahead of the team’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Check out the Patriots tongue-in-cheek promotional video for “AirKraft” below:

Pretty spiffy.

Here’s a shot of the plane at T.F. Green Airport in Providence, R.I., where the wide-body jet will provide service to and from throughout the season:

Say what you will about the Patriots, both those five Lombardi Trophies on the tail are pretty awesome.

Of course, with the way the Patriots currently are playing, the team might not have to make room for a sixth anytime soon.