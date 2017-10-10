Jarrett Jack’s Atrocious Full-Court Heave Will Leave You In Tears

Sinking a full-court shot surely will get you on the highlight reel, but Jarrett Jack is getting national attention for the exact opposite reason.

With time expiring in the first half of the New York Knicks’ preseason matchup with the Houston Rockets on Monday, Jack launched a desperation heave that traveled nowhere near the basket. In fact, the basketball wound up several rows deep into the Madison Square Garden stands.

BAHAHHAHA Jarrett Jack with quite possibly the worst full-court heave in NBA history 😭 pic.twitter.com/uzacAYbNjP — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 10, 2017

Yeah, Jack probably should have just let the clock run out and headed to the locker room.

But who knows, maybe the New York Jets will catch wind of Jack’s toss and give the veteran guard a shot at quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images