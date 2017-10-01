Jay Cutler Or A Statue? Dolphins QB Gives Literally Zero Effort On Wildcat Fake

Think Jay Cutler gets a bad rap for being lazy? Well — just watch this.

In the first quarter of the Dolphins’ game against the New Orleans Saints in London, Miami lined up in a Wildcat formation, with running back Jay Ajayi behind center in the shotgun and Cutler split out wide to the right.

And what the Dolphins quarterback did (or didn’t do) next was incredibly nonchalant, even by Cutler’s standards.

Cutler really selling his role in the Wildcat at the bottom of the screen pic.twitter.com/WgHxXvxlHL — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 1, 2017

Is that Cutler or a member of the Queen’s Guard?

Not only did Cutler not block or run a fake pattern, he didn’t even move one inch, standing with his hands on his hips like his controller had been unplugged.

Then again, this is the same guy whose lack of caring is the stuff of legend, so we shouldn’t be too surprised.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images