Titans Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Houston Texans will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a battle of young, versatile quarterbacks.

Deshaun Watson has dazzled since taking over the Texans’ starting QB job in Week 2, and nearly lifted Houston to an upset victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday. Mariota, on the other hand, has paced the Titans to a 2-1 record, including a statement victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

The AFC South totally is up for grabs this season, so this Week 4 showdown at NRG Stadium could end up having major playoff implications.

Here’s how you can watch Titans vs Texans online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images