Katie Nolan Joins ESPN, Will Be Featured On Website And Programming

Katie Nolan officially is moving on from her days at FOX Sports 1.

The former “Garbage Time with Katie Nolan” host joined ESPN, the sports network announced Wednesday. Nolan “will have a prominent digital presence while also making appearances across ESPN studio programming,” according to a press release.

ESPN didn’t have any specifics as to where Nolan will be featured, but she already used her wit in her official statement.

“I could not be more excited to have a prominent digital presence while also making appearances across ESPN studio programming,” Nolan said. “When I was a little girl, I always dreamed that one day announcements regarding my specific assignments would be forthcoming.”

Nolan will begin her time at ESPN on Oct. 16.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NFL Films