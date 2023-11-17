‘Felger And Mazz’ Co-Host ‘Not Interested’ In ‘Toucher And Rich’ Job

There is change on the horizon for one of Boston’s most popular radio shows, as “Toucher and Rich” co-host Rich Shertenlieb’s departure was announced last Friday.

That change won’t come at the expense of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s second-most popular show, however.

Jim Murray, who has been the third chair on “Felger and Mazz” since 2015, took his name out of the running to replace Shertenlieb on Friday, saying he’s “comfortable and happy” on Mike Felger and Tony Massarotti’s polarizing program.

“I’ve had a conversation with my agent about it. I told him I’m 100% not interested,” Murray told Felger, as transcribed by Rick Sobey of the Boston Herald. “I’m comfortable with where I’m at.”

Murray says he wouldn’t even accept the role if it came with double his current salary.

“This is what makes my agent very upset, because there’s been another opportunity before,” Murray said, per Sobey. “He’s like, ‘This is what the money is.’ I’m like, ‘Cool. Great. I’m not interested.’ “

That’s a pretty solid negotiating tactic.

If Murray decides to skip out on taking the job, it is believed Rob Hardy, who is the current third chair on 98.5’s “Zolak and Bertrand” would be the lead candidate to take on the role. In the meantime, “Toucher and Rich” continues without Shertenlieb, using working titles like, “Toucher & Friends,” “Freddy T & the Automatics” and “Freddy & the Rippers” until it finds its new co-host.