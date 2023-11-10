Rich Shertenlieb won’t say what’s next for him, but the now-former cohost of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich Show” is grateful for the incredible run.

The wildly successful morning-drive sports talk radio show is no more, Sports Hub host Fred Toucher announced Friday morning. While Toucher was able to come to terms on a new contract with the station, Shertenlieb was not, and he won’t be making a return to the show.

That means one of the most successful radio shows in Boston media history is coming to an end after 14 years. “Toucher and Rich” has been on the Sports Hub since the station’s launch in 2009, and the duo’s time together actually dates all the way back to 2006 in Atlanta.

It’s unclear what’s next for Shertenlieb, but he expressed his gratefulness for everyone involved in “Toucher and Rich” with a statement Friday afternoon.

“HEY GUYS HEY — I’ve got nothing but gratitude for 98.5 The Sports Hub listeners that have shared their mornings with us,” he wrote on social media. “My thanks to the listeners, and to each member of the Toucher & Rich show and the team at the station. To the T&R team, I’ve appreciated your efforts and waking up early every day and sharing all the fun we’ve had together. You’re an incredible group of guys.”

Shertenlieb hinted at a new endeavor, while also insisting he didn’t plan to leave as soon as he did and in the manner it happened.

“There’s a lot more to say and a lot more fun to have, and when we connect again every day, my commitment to you will be the same as it’s always been, to have a great time together. It was not my decision to say goodbye on the radio, nor was it my plan to leave the program and station this soon, but just know that I’ll be announcing my plans in the near future.

“But for today, know that I TRULY LOVE YOU ALL and appreciate you sharing your time with me and the guys, and I can’t wait to share what’s next.”

It’s somewhat notable that he didn’t mention Toucher by name in the lengthy statement. On the show Friday, Toucher — who spoke highly of Shertenlieb — said that he wasn’t especially close with his cohost despite their unprecedented success over the years. Then again, they wouldn’t be the first radio program to break up on frosty terms.