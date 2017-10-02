LaVar Ball To Pull LaMelo Ball From High School, Personally Train Son

LaVar Ball has made a perplexing choice for his youngest son’s future.

According to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times, Ball has decided to pull LaMelo Ball from Chino Hills High School and personally will home-school and train the 16-year-old.

“I’m going to make him the best basketball player ever,” LaVar Ball told Sondheimer.

LaMelo was scheduled to be a junior at Chino Hills this fall. The youngest Ball brother put his name on the basketball map during his sophomore season when he posted 92 points in a game.

Media attention for LaMelo only has grown since then. He recently became the first high school basketball player to have his own signature shoe, which has raised question marks about his NCAA eligibility. With so much attention surrounding the teenage star, LaVar Ball believes the choice to pull his son from high school was for the best.

“It’s good for Melo,” LaVar said. “Less distractions. He just needs to focus.”

LaVar also noted that LaMelo still intends to attend UCLA in two years. LaVar’s middle son, LiAngelo, will embark on his freshman season with the Bruins this year, while the eldest son, Lonzo, is weeks away from the start of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images