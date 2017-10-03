Jaylen Brown Believes Isaiah Thomas Trade Changed Celtics’ Culture

Isaiah Thomas became a part of the Boston Celtics’ culture during his two-plus seasons in Boston.

And then, as fast as he became a fan favorite, he was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a part of the Kyrie Irving megatrade.

Irving, along with star forward Gordon Hayward, should make the C’s the NBA Finals contenders for the foreseeable future. And while the addition of a talent like Irving is exciting, the sudden trade of Thomas left Celtics forward Jaylen Brown stunned, and he believes it has changed the entire feel of the Celtics.

“It changes the whole dynamic, the whole culture,” Brown told Complex Magainze. “We’ll see if it’s for good or bad, time will tell. But it’s still a little weird to me, to be honest, because when I came in everything they stressed was culture, environment, Celtic basketball. Now, it’s like what is the environment, the culture, what is Celtic basketball? I think it’s a great opportunity for me, great opportunity for the Celtics, great opportunity for Kyrie. Obviously, I loved Isaiah. He was like a big brother to me. I watched him, admired him, the chip he carried on his shoulder I love him. I still do. I’ve kept in contact with him. Congratulated him when he got traded to the Cavs. It’s tough because it’s the business we live in. Do I agree with it? Not necessarily. I think Isaiah definitely tried to plant his flag in Boston. He will definitely be missed—he and Jae (Crowder) both.”

Thomas led the Celtics to the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, and while his exit was surprising, Boston now looks more equipped to contend for NBA title than it was at the end of the 2017 season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images