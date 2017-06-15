LeBron James Debuts New Look, Shows Off Shaved Head In Workout Video

Share this:

LeBron James made a big change after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star, whose hairline long has been the target of online mockery, finally took the plunge into baldheadedness this week, showing off his fresh shave in an Instagram video Thursday morning.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Back at it! #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

James posted his video shortly before the Warriors’ championship parade was set to begin in Oakland.

Golden State’s Finals win thwarted James’ bid to win consecutive NBA titles. The question now is how much longer he will remain in Cleveland.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer both have floated the possibility of James leaving the Cavs when his contract expires in 2018 to join the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers.

