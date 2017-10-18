LeBron James Wants No Part Of Jaylen Brown Dunk During Celtics-Cavs Game

LeBron James is no stranger to posterizing opponents, so he knows when to avoid getting posterized himself.

The Boston Celtics were in Cleveland on Tuesday to take on James and the Cavaliers, and the Celtics’ attempted comeback in their 102-99 loss was marred by the loss of Gordon Hayward, who suffered a gruesome leg injury in the first six minutes of the game. But before all hell broke loose, Boston was rolling, thanks in part to swingman Jaylen Brown, who finished the night with a career-high 25 points.

That also was when Brown had the opportunity to dunk on James, but the 13-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP had the wherewithal to spin out of the way before he could get embarrassed.

Brown also notched six assists over a team-high 40 minutes in Tuesday’s loss.

The Celtics return home Wednesday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images