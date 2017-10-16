Mike Greenberg Rips Controversial Jets-Patriots Fumble Call As ‘Criminal Act’

The New England Patriots benefitted from a controversial call in the fourth quarter Sunday en route to a 24-17 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Some folks — namely Jets fans — aren’t happy about the development.
Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins fumbled during a weird play that initially was ruled a 1-yard touchdown and subsequently was overturned to a touchback, taking points away from New York and giving the football back to the Patriots, who held a 24-14 lead. NFL referee Tony Corrente explained the decision after the game, but the explanation hardly has been met with universal approval.
In fact, Mike Greenberg, co-host of ESPN’s “Mike & Mike,” immediately ripped the call on Twitter.
Greenberg didn’t really cool off before going on the air Monday morning, as he continued to blast the controversial call, even referring to it as a “criminal act.”
In case you haven’t figured it out, Greenberg is a huge Jets fan and isn’t afraid to show it.
Nevertheless, the call definitely was questionable. It also came at a huge point in the game, as a touchdown (and extra point) would have trimmed New England’s lead to 24-21.
