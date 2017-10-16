Mike Greenberg Rips Controversial Jets-Patriots Fumble Call As ‘Criminal Act’

The New England Patriots benefitted from a controversial call in the fourth quarter Sunday en route to a 24-17 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Some folks — namely Jets fans — aren’t happy about the development.

Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins fumbled during a weird play that initially was ruled a 1-yard touchdown and subsequently was overturned to a touchback, taking points away from New York and giving the football back to the Patriots, who held a 24-14 lead. NFL referee Tony Corrente explained the decision after the game, but the explanation hardly has been met with universal approval.

In fact, Mike Greenberg, co-host of ESPN’s “Mike & Mike,” immediately ripped the call on Twitter.

I have written and deleted quite a few tweets since that call. As any of them might get my account suspended. What a disgrace. #Jets — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 15, 2017

The Jets absolutely played them toe to toe. They lose in large part on one of the worst and most astounding calls I've ever seen. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 15, 2017

Classy response. Played a great game. Call was a ridiculous sham of a mockery of a joke of a disgrace of an outrage. #Jets https://t.co/ibdgqO2kz3 — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 15, 2017

Greenberg didn’t really cool off before going on the air Monday morning, as he continued to blast the controversial call, even referring to it as a “criminal act.”

My sternly worded letter to those responsible for the travesty in the #Jets game yesterday begins as follows: "Dear crooks…" — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 16, 2017

Jets fans (including @Espngreeny) may not like the call, but @SaturdayJeff says respect the play pic.twitter.com/RJ27TdcziK — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) October 16, 2017

In case you haven’t figured it out, Greenberg is a huge Jets fan and isn’t afraid to show it.

Nevertheless, the call definitely was questionable. It also came at a huge point in the game, as a touchdown (and extra point) would have trimmed New England’s lead to 24-21.

