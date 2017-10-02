Mike Timlin OK After Attending Las Vegas Concert Where Mass Shooting Happened

Former Boston Red Sox reliever Mike Timlin was among those in the crowd Sunday night at a Las Vegas country music concert where at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

Timlin tweeted a photo from the outdoor concert just near the Las Vegas strip at 12:23 a.m. ET.

The shooting started roughly 30 minutes later, and Timlin later provided an update that he and the people in his group were OK and unharmed.

Was at the #route91harvest please pray for all who have been wounded. All my group is ok. #Godisalmighty — Mike Timlin (@TheMikeTimlin) October 2, 2017

The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, shooting downward at concertgoers in the crowd below. It’s the largest mass shooting in United States history.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images