The Chicago Cubs topped the Washington Nationals 9-8 in a National League Division Series Game 5 road victory on Thursday.

Addison Russell led the way for Cubs with 4 RBI while Nationals star Bryce Harper, who batted .211 over the course of the five-game series, ended the game on a strikeout.

