NFL Rumors: NaVorro Bowman Signing One-Year Contract With Raiders

by on Mon, Oct 16, 2017 at 5:16PM
NaVorro Bowman is staying in California.

Bowman, who was released last week by the San Francisco 49ers, is signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The four-time First-Team All-Pro linebacker was expected to visit with the Dallas Cowboys, too, but he reportedly cancelled the trip after meeting with the Raiders.

Bowman, a third-round pick in 2010, has earned three Pro Bowl selections since entering the league. The 29-year-old should improve Oakland’s run defense.

