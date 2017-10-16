NFL Rumors: NaVorro Bowman Signing One-Year Contract With Raiders

NaVorro Bowman is staying in California.

Bowman, who was released last week by the San Francisco 49ers, is signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Oakland Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The four-time First-Team All-Pro linebacker was expected to visit with the Dallas Cowboys, too, but he reportedly cancelled the trip after meeting with the Raiders.

Former #49ers LB NaVorro Bowman is signing a 1-year deal with the #Raiders, source says. That was fast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

For the #Raiders and FA LB NaVorro Bowman, it’s a 1-year deal worth $3M, source says. Fills a huge need. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

Bowman, a third-round pick in 2010, has earned three Pro Bowl selections since entering the league. The 29-year-old should improve Oakland’s run defense.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images