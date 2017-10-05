Patriots Vs. Buccaneers Live: Updates, Analysis From ‘Thursday Night Football’

10 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots didn’t have much time to dwell on their last-second loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. They’re back in action tonight, visiting the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Patriots, who currently sit at 2-2, have not lost a non-Week 1 Thursday night game since 2008. They also have not visited Tampa Bay during the regular season since quarterback Tom Brady entered the league in 2000, as their last “road” game against the Bucs was played in London in 2009.

New England will be without running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), both of whom have been ruled out for this contest. Losing Rowe is a tough blow to the Patriots’ already-struggling secondary, which experienced numerous communication breakdowns against the Panthers.

Seven other Patriots players are listed as questionable, including tight end Rob Gronkowski (thigh) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle). Gronkowski, who was added to the injury report Wednesday, is expected to play but could be limited, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Both teams will wear “Color Rush” uniforms, with the Patriots suiting up in all white and the Bucs donning all red.

Light up Thursday night 🔥 A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@tbbuccaneers) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Pats-Bucs, which is set to kick off at 8:25 p.m. ET, will cap a highly eventful day in Boston sports. The Red Sox and Houston Astros will play Game 1 of the American League Division Series at 4:08 p.m., and the Bruins will open their regular season against the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images