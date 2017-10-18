Tuukka Rask Helped Off Ice After Suffering Injury At Bruins Practice

It’s been a rough 24 hours in Boston sports.

One day after the Celtics lost Gordon Hayward, who dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia in the team’s season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Bruins saw goaltender Tuukka Rask go down with an injury at Wednesday’s practice.

Unlike with Hayward’s injury, which likely will cost him the entire season, it’s unclear whether Rask will miss any time. The Bruins netminder needed to be helped off the ice, though, and Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy was unable to provide an update immediately after practice.

Tuukka Rask has to be helped off the ice after a collision with Anders Bjork in front of the net. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 18, 2017

Bruce Cassidy says no update on Tuukka Rask. He will be evaluated, "hopefully he's fine." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 18, 2017

The Bruins next play Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden. If Rask is unable to go, Anton Khudobin likely will get his second start of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images