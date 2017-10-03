UNC’s Roy Williams Insists Nike Never Helped Him Secure Players

Roy Williams is trying to keep the University of North Carolina far away from the most explosive NCAA basketball scandal in recent memory.

The UNC Tar Heels men’s basketball coach told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman on Monday night Nike has never helped him secure prized recruits at the school. The FBI last week indicted 10 people, including assistant coaches, sportswear-company employees and financial advisers, on corruption charges and accused some of bribing players to attend certain schools. Williams denies he and UNC were involved.

“They’ve never helped me get any player, never insinuated, never done anything,” Williams said. “I’ve dealt with Nike and Jordan Brand since I came back here (in 2003), but we never even discuss things like that. So I know it’s foreign to me.”

Williams has led UNC to three national championships, most recently in 2017. As his Tar Heels prepare to defend their title, Williams doesn’t seem to be drawing firm conclusions about the size and scope of the scandal, which already has led to Rick Pitino’s impending departure as University of Louisville coach.

“I think we have to wait and see,” Williams said. “I think you have to go through the process and see what was actually done and then make corrections. … I just don’t understand the whole trail there. So those people are doing the investigating and it’s their job to find out what happened.”

One thing Williams is certain about is he has no intention of letting this scandal tarnish his or UNC’s reputation.

