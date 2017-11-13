Kristaps Porzingis Jabs LeBron James For Criticizing Knicks’ Draft

Kristaps Porzingis wants LeBron James to focus on his own team.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 111-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, James marveled at the talent of Mavs rookie Dennis Smith Jr, who Dallas selected No. 9 overall in this year’s draft. The Cavs star called Smith “a diamond in the rough” and believes the New York Knicks made a mistake selecting Frank Ntilikina at No. 8 instead of Smith.

While it’s still far too early to criticize 2017 draft picks, Porzingis is happy with how the Knicks used their top selection this summer and isn’t sure why James felt the need to comment.

“I mean I don’t know why he made those comments, but all I can say is we love Frank, we’re happy with him,” Porzingis told SNY’s Adam Zagoria. “He’s doing a great job. He’s playing great, and he’s doing what he’s supposed to. And I would not change Frank for anybody. Simple.”

It looks like Porzingis fully is embracing his new leadership role, and there’s no doubt he has his teammates’ backs.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images