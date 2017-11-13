Brock Osweiler Hilariously Drills Unsuspecting Man In Face With Errant Pass

Today’s lesson: Always be aware of objects leaving the field of play when you’re on the sidelines at a football game.

One poor bystander learned that the hard way during Sunday night’s game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.

Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler was forced out of the pocket and had to throw the ball away during the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Osweiler made sure the pass left the field of play, and that was bad news for an unsuspecting man on the sideline, as the ball drilled him right in the face.

Take a look:

Brock Osweiler just assassinated a man with a football. pic.twitter.com/7KQlnoFtIn — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 13, 2017

And again:

We sure hope the NFL had this man enter then concussion protocol, but after based on the league’s handling of Jacoby Brissett’s concussion, we’re sure this man is back on the Denver sideline.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images