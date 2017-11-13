Brock Osweiler Attempts To Draw Flag With Laughably Bad Flop Vs. Patriots

If football doesn’t work out for Brock Osweiler, he should try his hand at acting.

The Denver Broncos starting quarterback has been quite the disappointment since accepting a four-year, $72 million contract from the Houston Texans before the 2016 season.

Osweiler has found his way back to the Broncos, the team that drafted him, and while he hasn’t been racking up the yards through the air, he tried a different way of picking up a first down Sunday.

Denver hosted the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football” and during the first quarter Osweiler was forced to throw the ball away and appeared to be hit after he got rid of the ball.

Or did he?

It turns out Osweiler might have a little bit of a flair for the dramatic.

RIP Brock Osweiler pic.twitter.com/tXTRlMpl9e — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 13, 2017

Osweiler might not win any acting awards, but we respect the hustle.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images