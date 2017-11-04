LeBron James Leaves Young Fans In Awe With Awesome Postgame Gesture

It’s no surprise that LeBron James was in a cheerful mood after Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star took over Capital One Arena, posting 57 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Cavs’ 130-122 win over the Wiz.

While James walked out of the building with a victory, he left behind two pieces of accessory. After the game, the three-time NBA champion put two of his bracelets on the wrists of two young fans, who absolutely were in awe of the star forward’s gesture.

Check it out in the video below:

#ThisIsWhyWePlay A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Nov 3, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Fans love to knock James, but it’s hard to do so after touching moments like these.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images