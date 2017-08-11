NFL PR Shares Photo Of Roger Goodell With Patriots Fans; Uproar Ensues

Some New England Patriots haves have moved on from Deflategate. Others, not so much.

During the Patriots Thursday night preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made headlines by making his first visit to Gillette Stadium since the infamous 2014 AFC Championship Game. It was a largely uneventful visit for the commissioner, except for this picture — posted by NFL public relations’ Brian McCarthy, that shows Goodell posing with a trio of Pats fans:

Great night for a game. @nflcommish will be back up for Kickoff events & attend @chiefs vs @Patriots on 9/7 pic.twitter.com/mKxMI90k5T — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) August 11, 2017

Seems harmless, right?

One would think so, but apparently there are legions of Pats fans that are still salty about the way the NFL treated the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady during Deflategate.

These three losers should never be allowed to watch a @Patriots again. @stoolpresidente — 🍕 (@DoYourJob5) August 11, 2017

Why would any Patriots fan do that? — MA Home Inspector (@Wvicaire) August 11, 2017

Are you a real Pats fan if you pose for a pic with the Commish? — Michael (@logansdad34) August 11, 2017

This is what real fans do (over Goodells house in Maine today and yesterday) pic.twitter.com/xkCaWani4r — Stacy B (@StacySoxPats) August 11, 2017

Picture of 4 guys who are no longer welcome in New England — Peter Senger (@coachsenger34) August 11, 2017

These losers. Fake fans. Wonder how much it coast the NFL to stage this pic… — Christian Cheetham (@chrischeet) August 11, 2017

These three should be denied admission to Gilette for life. Sad. Traitors. — DesmondPieri (@DesmondPieri) August 11, 2017

these kids are the worst…ban em from New England — Donald F. (@_D_Flo) August 11, 2017

Whereas many were quick to condemn the three fans, who have since been identified, there also are plenty of people think the picture either was staged, or not real at all.

They're ESPN employees or bodyguards — Eric (@eric02125) August 11, 2017

how much did he pay them to take that pic? — Marcus Allen (@MarcusPapas) August 11, 2017

Nfl employees with pats jerseys on. — Jesse (@So_Atrocious) August 11, 2017

how much did you pay these three idiots to look happy to be near him? — Brian (@bbens58) August 11, 2017

Does Goodell really think any legitimate Patriots fan would believe a Pats fan would pose for a picture with him? Nice try, NFL propaganda. — Maria D. (@Maria3923) August 11, 2017

When was this photo taken? If it was taken before 2016 – it is complete NFL propaganda bullshit. Why would the NFL blatantly lie? (We know.) — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) August 11, 2017

Kid is definitely planted. He's wearing a color rush jersey — Sean (@smcd8316) August 11, 2017

As much as I'd like this to be real, it's clearly photoshopped…badly I might add — P0CK3TS (@p0ck3ts_) August 11, 2017

You’d think the patriots’ two Super Bowl championships since Deflategate would have diminished the rage inside New England’s fan base, but that’s clearly not the case.

And as difficult as this picture is for Patriots supporters to look, there was actual play on the field Thursday night that was arguably even more cringe-worthy.