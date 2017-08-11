NFL PR Shares Photo Of Roger Goodell With Patriots Fans; Uproar Ensues

Some New England Patriots haves have moved on from Deflategate. Others, not so much.
During the Patriots Thursday night preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made headlines by making his first visit to Gillette Stadium since the infamous 2014 AFC Championship Game. It was a largely uneventful visit for the commissioner, except for this picture — posted by NFL public relations’ Brian McCarthy, that shows Goodell posing with a trio of Pats fans:
Seems harmless, right?
One would think so, but apparently there are legions of Pats fans that are still salty about the way the NFL treated the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady during Deflategate.
Whereas many were quick to condemn the three fans, who have since been identified, there also are plenty of people think the picture either was staged, or not real at all.
You’d think the patriots’ two Super Bowl championships since Deflategate would have diminished the rage inside New England’s fan base, but that’s clearly not the case.
And as difficult as this picture is for Patriots supporters to look, there was actual play on the field Thursday night that was arguably even more cringe-worthy.
