Tom Brady Has Been NFL’s Best QB When Pressured, And It’s Not Even Close

The New England Patriots’ offensive line has done a much better job of keeping quarterback Tom Brady upright during the team’s six-game winning streak. But even when Brady has faced pressure, he’s handled it better than any other QB in the NFL.

According to data from ESPN, Brady’s 136.6 passer rating when pressured this season is the best in the league — by almost 50 freaking points. Philadelphia Eagles phenom Carson Wentz is second on that list with an 87.0 rating.

Brady has shown zero signs of slowing down since celebrating his 40th birthday earlier this year. In addition to the aforementioned pressure stat, he also leads the league in passer rating (110.9), passing yards (3,146) and passing yards per game (315; second place has 283) while ranking second in passing touchdowns (22) and yards per attempt (8.28) and fourth in completion percentage (68.7).

Brady also has thrown interceptions on just two of his 261 pass attempts (the best mark in the league), and his team sits at 8-2, battling the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed in the AFC.

Since Brady and Wentz — whose Eagles sit atop the NFC at 9-1 — seem to be the top candidates for NFL MVP this season, here’s a quick look at how their conventional stats match up:

BRADY

Completion percentage: 68.7 percent (fourth in NFL)

Passing yards: 3,146 (first)

Passing touchdowns: 22 (second)

Interceptions: two

Yards per attempt: 8.28 (second)

Passer rating: 110.9 (first)

WENTZ

Completion percentage: 59.7 percent (30th in NFL)

Passing yards: 2,430 (11th)

Passing touchdowns: 25 (first)

Interceptions: five

Yards per attempt: 7.64 (ninth)

Passer rating: 103.4 (fourth)

