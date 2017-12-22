Arsenal Vs. Liverpool Prediction: Why Gunners, Reds Will Draw In EPL Clash

Premier League fans have good reason to live on the edge of their seats whenever Arsenal and Liverpool face off.

The teams will meet Friday at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League game that will kick off the action-packed “festive period” with promises of entertainment and goals. The contest also will be competitive, as the teams vie to finish in the top four places in the standings and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard preview the Arsenal vs. Liverpool game this week on the “NESN Soccer Show” and explain why picking a winner in advance is nearly impossible. Watch the above video for their prediction.

Or you can watch the entire episode here.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com