Dick Enberg, Legendary Broadcaster Known For ‘Oh My!’ Calls, Dead At 82

The sports broadcasting world lost a legend.

Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Dick Enberg has died at age 82, his wife and daughter confirmed Thursday night, according to reports.

Enberg, who many will remember for his famous “Oh my!” calls, was found dead at his home in California after his family became concerned about him not arriving on his flight to Boston on Thursday, his daughter Nicole said, per ESPN.com. The cause of death was not initially known, but it’s believed that Enberg suffered a heart attack.

Enberg, whose career included work for ESPN, CBS and NBC, covered 28 Wimbledons, 10 Super Bowls and eight NCAA men’s basketball title games. He earned an abundance of awards, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is the only person to win Emmy Awards as a sportscaster, a writer and a producer.

Enberg, who would have turned 83 next month, most recently served as the primary play-by-play television voice of the San Diego Padres, retiring in 2016 after seven seasons in that role.

