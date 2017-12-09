MLB Rumors: Yankees, Marlins Reach Agreement On Giancarlo Stanton Trade

UPDATE (9:46 a.m. ET): A successful physical reportedly is the only thing standing between Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees.

Expectation is that Stanton will approve trade to #Yankees, if he hasn’t already. Deal pending physicals. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 9, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: Brace yourselves, baseball fans.

The Miami Marlins have agreed to trade outfielder Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Saturday morning. There’s still no word on whether Stanton will waive his no-trade clause, though reports earlier this week indicated he would approve a trade to the Bronx.

sources: yankees and marlins have a deal for giancarlo stanton — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

Source: Giancarlo Stanton trade agreement is in place between #Yankees and #Marlins, but deal is still pending Stanton’s consent and Yankees approval of physical. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2017

Surely former Yankee superstar and current Marlins CEO Derek Jeter must’ve landed a big return for one of the game’s premier sluggers, right? Well…

I reported #Yankees are sending at least Castro to #Marlins among veterans and prospects, but not their top ones — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 9, 2017

Cue the conspiracy theories.

Although nothing’s been made official, Sherman’s report seems to indicate the Yankees aren’t parting with top prospects Gleyber Torres and Chance Adams, nor rising star Clint Frazier. Instead, second baseman Starlin Castro appears to be the biggest piece moving to Miami.

It’s now guarantee that Stanton will OK a deal to New York, however. The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals both had deals in place for him this week, but the 28-year-old ultimately vetoed trades to those clubs. Furthermore, the it’s widely believed that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the No.1 team on his priority list.

In Stanton, the Yankees would be getting one of the game’s best hitters, and adding him to a lineup that already features Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. Last season, Stanton hit .281 with a whopping 59 home runs and 132 RBIs.

For perspective on how powerful the Yankees’ lineup would be with Stanton, consider this: Last season, Stanton, Sanchez and Judge combined to hit 144 home runs. The Boston Red Sox hit 168 as a team in 2017.

Stanton still has 10 years and $295 million remaining on his contract, though he can opt out after the 2020 season. It’s currently unclear as to how much of that money New York is taking on in the deal.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images