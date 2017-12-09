MLS Cup Prediction: Toronto FC Will Win Vs. Seattle Sounders In 2017 Final

The fine season Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders have enjoyed comes down to this.

The teams will meet Saturday in Toronto at BMO Field in MLS Cup 2017, a rematch of last season’s final, which Seattle won on penalty kicks following a goal-less draw. However, this season’s title game should be different, as Toronto is keen to avenge the loss and complete its historic season with U.S. soccer’s biggest prize.

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard previewed the big game this week on the “NESN Soccer Show.” Watch the above video too see why they believe Toronto FC is favored over Seattle in MLS Cup 2017.

Or you can watch the entire episode here.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images