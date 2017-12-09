MLB

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Trade Nixes Starlin Castro’s Public Signing

Starlin Castro’s Saturday certainly didn’t go as planned.

The New York Yankees second baseman reportedly is one of the players headed to the Miami Marlins in the Giancarlo Stanton trade. To make matters worse for Castro, he was scheduled to appear at a public signing event in New York on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, the event has been put on old.

Awkward. But hey, don’t snuff at that Didi Gregorius autograph.

In addition to the massive life inconveniences the trade presents Castro, he also has to deal with being known as “the guy that was traded for Giancarlo Stanton.”

Marlins fans, however, likely are too busy being mad at CEO Derek Jeter to worry about Castro.

