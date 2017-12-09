Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Trade Nixes Starlin Castro’s Public Signing

Starlin Castro’s Saturday certainly didn’t go as planned.

The New York Yankees second baseman reportedly is one of the players headed to the Miami Marlins in the Giancarlo Stanton trade. To make matters worse for Castro, he was scheduled to appear at a public signing event in New York on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, the event has been put on old.

Starlin Castro’s public signing appearance at @SteinerStoreNY today has been postponed. Ticket holders with questions may call (516) 739-0580 or visit the store. @DidiG18’s appearance is on as-scheduled, from 12-2pm. — Steiner Sports (@steinersports) December 9, 2017

Awkward. But hey, don’t snuff at that Didi Gregorius autograph.

In addition to the massive life inconveniences the trade presents Castro, he also has to deal with being known as “the guy that was traded for Giancarlo Stanton.”

Marlins fans, however, likely are too busy being mad at CEO Derek Jeter to worry about Castro.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images