NFL Referee Explains Why Jesse James TD Was Overturned In Patriots-Steelers

The NFL has been around for more than 75 years, yet it’s still tough to determine what is a catch and what isn’t.

That was the case again Sunday when Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James caught a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of his team’s game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field. James caught the pass and stretched out over the goal line, resulting in a touchdown call on the field to put the Steelers up 30-27.

But the call was reversed and ruled an incomplete pass. Steelers fans, and many others, were confused as to why it wasn’t ruled a completed catch.

NFL referee Tony Corrente provided an explanation to a pool reporter after the game.

The Patriots sealed the win when they intercepted a pass from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger two plays after the James score was overturned. New England’s 27-24 victory puts the defending Super Bowl champions in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images