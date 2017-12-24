Patriots Vs. Bills Live: Updates, Analysis From Christmas Eve Clash In Foxboro

8:24 a.m.: It sounds like the Patriots will be without both Chris Hogan and James White today, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That means New England is down to just three healthy running backs, one of whom (Brandon Bolden) does not play on offense. Expect to see a considerable workload for both Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee, the latter of whom has not played since Oct. 29.

8 a.m. ET: Merry Christmas Eve, football fans, and greetings from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will square off this afternoon in the penultimate week of the NFL regular season.

The AFC East champion Patriots are looking to clinch a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage — both of which they can secure with a win today and some help — while the Bills are trying to maintain their hold on a wild-card spot and reach the postseason for the first time since 1999.

These teams are very familiar with one another, as they last squared off just three weeks ago, with the Patriots cruising to a 23-3 victory at New Era Field. The Bills have won in Foxboro just twice during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era (in 2014 and 2016), and Brady played a total of two quarters in those games.

One major storyline to monitor throughout this game is how Buffalo defenders treat Rob Gronkowski, who sent Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White into concussion protocol with an elbow to the back of the head during the teams’ first meeting. Both parties said this week they weren’t focused on the hit, but there’s always a chance one of White’s teammates could seek retribution, especially if the score gets out of hand.

Running back Rex Burkhead and defensive tackle Alan Branch both have been ruled out for New England, and nine other Patriots players are listed as questionable: wide receiver Chris Hogan, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, running backs James White and Brandon Bolden, defensive end Eric Lee, special teamers Matthew Slater and Brandon King, and offensive tackles LaAdrian Waddle and Nate Solder.

Solder (illness) was added to the injury report late Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back here throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

