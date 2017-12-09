Seattle Sounders Vs. Toronto FC Live: Score, Highlights From MLS Cup 2017

3:30 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups.

Seattle Sounders

Toronto FC

3:15 p.m. ET: We’ll soon learn whether Toronto FC can achieve its big payback.

The Reds will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday at BMO Field in MLS Cup 2017, a rematch of last season’s title game, which Seattle won on penalty kicks following a goal-less draw.

MLS Cup XXII coverage begins at 4 ET on ESPN (kickoff at 4:30 ET). Toronto-Seattle is the third back-to-back MLS Cup matchup: pic.twitter.com/gXipIzGkWj — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) December 9, 2017

Toronto is the slight favorite to win, given its home-field advantage, current form and historic success during the regular season.

3 – @torontofc has lost just 3 times in their last 20 @MLS games (12W-5D) and outscored their opposition 46-21 along those 20 matches. Stride. — OptaJack (@OptaJack) December 9, 2017

.@torontofc is the sixth runner-up to reach #MLSCup the next season. Two of the previous five won the title. pic.twitter.com/sbxEKzwzmw — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) December 9, 2017

Seattle also has winners’ pedigree and no intention of missing the chance to become just the fourth back-to-back champion in MLS history.

.@SoundersFC is the fifth defending champion to reach #MLSCup. Three of the previous four won back-to-back titles. pic.twitter.com/1eubU2PQ69 — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) December 9, 2017

Seattle vs. Toronto will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Join us right here for all the action from BMO Field, as we’ll bring you sights and sounds from MLS Cup 2017.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images