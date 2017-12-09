Soccer

Seattle Sounders Vs. Toronto FC Live: Score, Highlights From MLS Cup 2017

by on Sat, Dec 9, 2017 at 3:30PM
1,437

3:30 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups.

Seattle Sounders

Toronto FC

3:15 p.m. ET: We’ll soon learn whether Toronto FC can achieve its big payback.

The Reds will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday at BMO Field in MLS Cup 2017, a rematch of last season’s title game, which Seattle won on penalty kicks following a goal-less draw.

Toronto is the slight favorite to win, given its home-field advantage, current form and historic success during the regular season.

Seattle also has winners’ pedigree and no intention of missing the chance to become just the fourth back-to-back champion in MLS history.

Seattle vs. Toronto will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Join us right here for all the action from BMO Field, as we’ll bring you sights and sounds from MLS Cup 2017.

Click for our Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC prediction

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team