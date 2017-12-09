Seattle Sounders Vs. Toronto FC Live: Score, Highlights From MLS Cup 2017

3:30 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups.
Seattle Sounders
Toronto FC
3:15 p.m. ET: We’ll soon learn whether Toronto FC can achieve its big payback.
The Reds will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday at BMO Field in MLS Cup 2017, a rematch of last season’s title game, which Seattle won on penalty kicks following a goal-less draw.
Toronto is the slight favorite to win, given its home-field advantage, current form and historic success during the regular season.
Seattle also has winners’ pedigree and no intention of missing the chance to become just the fourth back-to-back champion in MLS history.
Seattle vs. Toronto will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Join us right here for all the action from BMO Field, as we’ll bring you sights and sounds from MLS Cup 2017.
