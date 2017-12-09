Vasyl Lomachenko Vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux Live Stream: Watch Boxing Match Online

The WBO super featherweight championship will be on the line Saturday night in New York City.

Current champion Vasyl Lomachenko will defend his title against veteran Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux. Lomachenko enters the fight with a 9-1 record with seven knockouts, while “El Chacal” owns a perfect 17-0 record, including 11 knockouts.

Here’s how to watch the championship bout online:

When: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

