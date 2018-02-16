NFL Rumors: WWE Willing To Offer Rob Gronkowski Deal If He Retires

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

If Rob Gronkowski decides he’s done with the NFL, his next stop could be the squared circle.

The New England Patriots tight end didn’t shy away from retirement talk after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss. He admitted he’ll have to think about his future, and it sounds like the WWE will be waiting if Gronkowski ultimately walks away from the gridiron.

Longtime pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Reddit) that WWE is “willing to offer a similar style deal to Gronkowski that they offered to Ronda Rousey.”

Rousey made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble last month and hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since. She’s scheduled to appear at the company’s next “RAW” pay per view where it’s likely her WrestleMania program is set. But it’s clear, despite what she said about wrestling having her full attention, that Rousey isn’t working a full-time schedule with the company.

That sort of schedule might be attractive to Gronkowski, if he decides he no longer wants to get hit every Sunday in the NFL. The 28-year-old seemingly is injured every year and has taken a beating as the NFL’s best tight end.

Gronkowski is no stranger to pro wrestling, either. One of his best friends is WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, and Gronkowski already made his WWE in-ring debut last year at WrestleMania 33 during the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, which Mojo Rawley ultimately won.

If Gronkowski retires, it appears he’ll have no shortage of options. The Eagle-Tribune’s Bill Burt reported last month that Gronkowski also is contemplating a post-football acting career. According to the report, both Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Sylvester Stallone told Gronkowski he could make millions as an action star.

Gronkowski is in line to earn a base salary of $8 million with the Patriots in 2018.