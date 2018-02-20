Patriots Free Agency: What’s Marquis Flowers’ Value On Open Market?

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Next up in our New England Patriots free agent profile series: linebacker Marquis Flowers.

New England Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers is set to hit free agency next month, and his value on the open market is uncertain.

Will Flowers be valued as a special-teams ace, or will he receive a contract similar to the one linebacker Jonathan Casillas got from the New York Giants under similar circumstances in 2014?

Flowers was acquired by the Patriots from the Cincinnati Bengals in August for a seventh-round draft pick. Flowers was expected to contribute on special teams but wound up playing 283 defensive snaps in a pass-specialist role and started two games.

Casillas, along with a sixth-round pick, was acquired by the Patriots from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the 2014 trade deadline for a fifth-round pick. He played 158 defensive snaps and started three games.

Flowers, like Casillas, is an athletic linebacker who specializes in special teams and pass coverage. Casillas had played more defense prior to his time in New England, but Flowers is younger and more versatile. He also contributed as a pass rusher last season.

Let’s take a glimpse at Flowers’ 2017 accomplishments:

2017 stats: 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks, pass breakup, forced fumble

Highlight of the season: Flowers’ 2.5-sack performance Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

Chances of coming back: That’s a great question. If Flowers can be brought back cheap, then he could serve as valuable depth in passing situations while also contributing on special teams. But if a team wants to pay him like a significant defensive contributor, then it seems unlikely. It’s extremely difficult to predict how he’ll be valued.

Flowers is a bit more outspoken than a typical Patriot both on social media and to reporters. It’s possible that would dissuade the Patriots from retaining him, as well.

LB depth: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Shea McClellin, David Harris, Nicholas Grigsby, Brandon King, Harvey Langi

Contingency plan: The Patriots need to add more linebacker depth regardless of whether they bring back Flowers or not. They don’t want to be in a situation where they’re forced to start him again in 2018, and they need a dependable third linebacker to play with Hightower and Van Noy and compete for snaps with Roberts.

The Patriots should look for a player like Flowers, however. The athleticism he added to the position was especially valuable against mobile quarterbacks. Flowers ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash coming out of Arizona in 2014. The Patriots should be looking for a similarly athletic player with starting potential in free agency or through the draft.