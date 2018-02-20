Eight Reasons Why J.D. Martinez’s Reported Deal Makes Sense For Red Sox

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

After months of speculation, the Red Sox finally agreed to a contract with free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It’s a deal worth celebrating for Boston, because it makes sense on so many levels.

Martinez has evolved into one of Major League Baseball’s elite sluggers in recent years, first with the Detroit Tigers and then with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’ll join a Red Sox team that’s won two straight American League East titles but failed to advance beyond the ALDS in either postseason.

One could argue the Red Sox would have been perfectly fine standing pat, as their roster already was talented as constructed. But there’s a reason — or eight — why Boston reportedly shelled out a five-year, $110 million contract to land Martinez on the open market. So let’s dive in.