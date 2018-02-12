Patriots Needs: Ranking The Top 15 Quarterbacks In 2018 NFL Draft

Photo via Glenn Andrews/USA TODAY Sports Images

After two straight years without a first-round pick, New England Patriots draftniks have an exciting offseason on the horizon.

The Patriots have three selections within the top 63 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft, and one of their top needs is at quarterback. The Patriots are selecting 31st overall, 41st or 43rd (dependent on a coin flip) and 63rd.

New England also has picks in the third and sixth rounds and could pick up a compensatory selection, as well.

The Patriots should look to select their starting quarterback of the future in the top two or three rounds. New England only has 40-year-old Tom Brady and 32-year-old Brian Hoyer on its quarterback depth chart. The team traded away young backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in October for what will become the 41st or 43rd overall pick.

Let’s examine the top top 15 quarterbacks in a stacked draft class, as ranked by WalterFootball.com. It’s tough to know which player is the best fit before the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days conclude, but Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta has all the intangibles.