Jaylen Brown Has Priceless Reaction To Refs’ Missed Call In Game 4

Photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown typically provides highly insightful soundbites, but the Boston Celtics swingman took a much simpler approach in his response to recent unfavorable news.

As if the Celtics’ Game 4 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday wasn’t heartbreaking enough, the NBA revealed in its Last Two Minute Report on Monday that the officials missed two foul calls on the Bucks in the final minute, including Khris Middleton’s blatant hacking of Brown on a drive to the basket.

We imagine Brown was a bit sour upon learning of the news, but the second-year player let an emoji and a bandage do the talking for him.

Then again, Brown very well could have already put the game behind him. He and his team will have a chance to avenge the tough defeat Tuesday night when they host Milwaukee in Game 5 of the first-round NBA playoff series.