Photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t going to let the top-seeded Houston Rockets walk all over them in their first-round NBA playoff series.

After the Rockets earned wins in the first two games in H-Town, the Timberwolves responded with a convincing 121-105 victory in Game 3. Now, Minnesota can even the series with a win Monday night at Target Center.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves online:

When: Monday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT