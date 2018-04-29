Paul George Gives Initial Thoughts On Free Agency After Jazz Eliminate Thunder

Photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images

Paul George is on the clock.

The star forward had high hopes in his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Playing alongside reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and surefire Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, George and the Thunder were expected to make a splash in the Western Conference.

Those hopes came crashing down, though, when the Utah Jazz eliminated the Thunder with a Game 6 in their first-round NBA playoff series Friday to win the series 4-2.

George, who will be a free agent this summer, could not provide any update as to what his plans were in free agency after the game.

Here's Paul George's full quote on the possibility of returning to the Thunder: "It’s too soon. I would love to remain a Thunder, but that’s what the summer is for. So, we’ll address that in the summer." pic.twitter.com/PBiUT1lD2y — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 28, 2018

The 27-year-old has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers since he is a Southern California native, but other teams are sure to be in the running for the two-way star.

George finished the season averaging 21.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. While George had a successful first season in OKC, the team failed to gel, as George and Anthony’s playing styles clashed with Westbrook for much of the season. The trio’s lack of chemistry never was more apparent than in their Game 6 loss when George and Anthony combined to score 12 points while Westbrook poured in 45.

For George and the NBA, the first day of free agency on July 1 can’t come soon enough.