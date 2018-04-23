Will Kyrie Irving Take Up Walmart Yodeling Boy His On Duet Proposal?

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Welcome to 2018, where Kyrie Irving can share a headline with an 11-year-old kid from Illinois who went viral for yodeling at his local Walmart.

Quick background: The kid is Mason Ramsey, who became an internet sensation when a video surfaced of him yodeling Hank Williams at a Walmart. Ramsey’s country-wide tour landed him in Nashville last week, where he ate at a Cracker Barrel with some high school players.

What does any of this have to do with the Boston Celtics’ All-Star point guard? Well, Cracker Barrel’s Twitter account asked Ramsey to pick one “singer” he’d like to do a Hank Williams duet with.

We hope your meal was yodelicious! @theMasonRamsey If you could do a Hank duet with one singer, who would it be? #MasonRamsey https://t.co/M7Mx0zkui1 — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) April 21, 2018

And Ramsey chose …

Yup. Kyrie Irving.

We have no idea why Ramsey wants to yodel with a professional basketball player, much less Irving. But the Celtics guard does have a diverse taste in music — he’s a big fan of the musical “Rent” — so we’re totally on board with this.

Unfortunately for C’s fans, Irving has a clear schedule: He’s been ruled out of the NBA playoffs as he recovers from left knee surgery.