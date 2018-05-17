Chris Sale, Red Sox Back Celtics With Terrific Tyronn Lue-Trolling T-Shirts

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Green runs deep — and through the Boston Red Sox’s clubhouse, apparently.

The Boston Celtics are two wins away from the NBA Finals after taking a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. So, Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale and his mates decided to show a little support for the hometown team Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Check out @RedSox pitcher Chris Sale's shirt. @celtics goon squad.

Love it.

This shirt was made just less than 24 hours after @cavs head coach Tyronn Lue accused Boston of "gooning the game up." pic.twitter.com/2knPGrNraf — Raul Martinez NBC10 Boston (@RaulNBCBoston) May 17, 2018

That’s Sale, who struck out nine over five innings in the Red Sox’s 6-4 win over the Oakland Athletics, donning a “Goon Squad” T-shirt while speaking to reporters after the game.

As NBC 10 Boston’s Raul Martinez explained, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said Tuesday he thought the Celtics were “gooning the game up” after a physical Game 2.

Because this is Boston, the local apparel company “Sully’s Brand” whipped up T-shirts less than a day later. Sale wasn’t the only Red Sox player to get his hands on one, either, as reliever Joe Kelly also rocked the shirt Wednesday night. (Yes, they’re on sale to the public.)

Shirt is courtesy of Sully’s Brand 😉 pic.twitter.com/TZPRSoQAI0 — Sully's Brand (@SullysBrand) May 17, 2018

The Sox and C’s have been close all year: Brad Stevens visited Fort Myers, Fla., to speak to the Red Sox at spring training, while legendary retired slugger David Ortiz showed up to Game 2 rocking an Al Horford jersey.