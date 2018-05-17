Get Ready For Inside Look At Beginning Of Baker Mayfield’s Browns Career

The Cleveland Browns will bear all later this year.
The NFL team will be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in 2018, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source. The HBO documentary series offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at a different NFL team each preseason.
Fans will tune in to see how head coach Hue Jackson goes about turning around an 0-16 team and also how No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield adjusts to the NFL.
Schefter’s report also means other potential “Hard Knocks” 2018 teams — the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins — can enjoy some privacy as they prepare for the upcoming season.
