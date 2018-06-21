Former Patriot Willie McGinest Makes Prediction For Tom Brady’s Retirement

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

It’s anyone’s guess as to when Tom Brady will call it a career.

The New England Patriots quarterback already is defying the odds by playing at a high level into his 40s, and Brady apparently has plenty left in the tank too, as he recently hinted at playing until he’s 45.

Willie McGinest, however, believes Brady’s swan song could be coming much sooner than that.

During an appearance on an NFL Media Podcast, McGinest expressed his belief that Brady will ride off into the sunset if the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII.

“I think there’ll be a walk off if he wins the Super Bowl this year,” McGinest said. “I don’t think it’ll be 45 years old. I think he’ll walk off and say, ‘The game’s been amazing to me and now I’m going to figure something else out.’”

There’s no better way to go out than on top, but given Brady’s unmatched competitiveness, he might immediately start thinking about winning a seventh Lombardi Trophy if he were to win his sixth.