Here’s What Phil Mickelson Said Regarding His Actions At U.S. Open

After Phil Mickelson’s third round antics in the U.S. Open on Saturday, he finally has addressed the behavior.

The five-time major champion let his frustrations gets the best of him on the 13th hole, as he attempted to bogey, but the ball skipped past the hole, clearing the way for Mickelson to hit it again before the ball came to a complete stop.

Initially, the 48-year-old said he meant no disrespect to the game and justified his actions by saying he didn’t want to hit the same shot over. Now, Mickelson is apologizing, telling Golf.com’s Alan Shipnuck he shouldn’t have waited as long as he did.

Text from Phil this a.m. to a few reporters: “I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down. My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) June 20, 2018

Many called for the golfer to be disqualified from the tournament, but he played in the final round, finishing in a tie for 48th.