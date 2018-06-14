Isaiah Thomas Believes This Player Is Best Prospect In 2018 NBA Draft

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Deandre Ayton appears to be the consensus choice to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but is he the best player in the class?

Not if you ask Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas, who will be a free agent this offseason, took to Twitter on Thursday to give a proclamation about the best prospect in the class.

His answer: Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr is the best player in the draft!!! No question about it… Pass on him if you want too — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 14, 2018

This isn’t exactly going out on a limb. Porter was viewed as the probable No. 1 pick when he committed to the University of Missouri as the top prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. But after playing just three games for the Tigers due to a back injury, Porter’s stock has fallen a touch, with most mock drafts placing him between the No. 4 and No. 8 pick.

This draft has between five and seven players who could end up being the best in the class, but Porter’s medical issues make him a risk the Phoenix Suns won’t take atop the draft.

Ayton or guard Luka Doncic appear to be the safer picks for now. But if Porter proves to be healthy then Thomas’ prediction just might come true.