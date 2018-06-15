James Harrison Reveals Reason Players Have Issues With Bill Belichick

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots have been labeled as camp no-fun this offseason, with members of the Philadelphia Eagles and former Patriots blasting Bill Belichick’s operation for its strict approach.

While a few Patriots have come to the defense of the Patriot Way, it’s easy to see why certain types of players haven’t enjoyed their time in Foxboro, Mass.

James Harrison, who signed with the Patriots during the later part of the 2017 season, explained why some players struggle under Belichick in an appearance on CBS’ “Let’s Talk.”

“Discipline. That’s the big thing,” Harrison said. “They’re not going to ask you to do anything that is outside of what they feel you are capable of doing. You learn the system and you go out there and you play it and like I said, very regimented. So if you’re a guy that’s not used to regimented discipline, you’re not going to like it there.”

Belichick always has been a “my way or the highway” type of guy, but his tough guy approach might be wearing thin on certain players, including quarterback Tom Brady. There has been a lot of reported drama between Brady and Belichick this offseason, and Brady’s decision to no-show for organized team activities could signal that the “regimented” approach is wearing him thin.

Say what you will about Belichick’s no-nonsense approach, but it has propelled New England to five Super Bowl titles, so he’s obviously pushing the right buttons.