NFL Rumors: Patriots Sign Long Snapper Joe Cardona To Four-Year Extension

by on Thu, Jun 14, 2018 at 8:37PM
Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mere hours after reportedly extending fullback James Devlin, the New England Patriots made sure to keep an integral part of their special teams in Foxboro, reportedly signing long snapper Joe Cardona to a four-year extension.

The deal first was reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, citing sources.

Since signing with the Patriots as a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, the 26-year-old has been the epitome of durability, playing in every regular and postseason contest in each of the past three campaigns.

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Cardona also is an officer in the US Naval reserve.

