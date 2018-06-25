Patriots Rookie Sony Michel Sheds Light On Current Contract Situation

Photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sony Michel is the only New England Patriots draft pick who hasn’t signed a contract.

The rookie running back downplayed any concerns regarding the current situation, though, suggesting a deal could be coming sooner rather than later.

“I’m sure it’s going to get taken care of, but that’s other people that’s taking care of that,” Michel said Saturday at Stoneham High School during an event with kids, according to the Boston Herald. “My focus is just to make sure I’m in the best shape possible that I can be to get ready for camp.”

The Patriots had two picks in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, selecting offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn at No. 23 and Michel at No. 31 — both out of Georgia. Wynn officially signed last Friday, putting even more focus on Michel’s contract situation, although there’s nothing to suggest the 23-year-old won’t be ready for training camp next month.

Michel is expected to compete with Rex Burkhead, James White, Mike Gillislee, Jeremy Hill, Brandon Bolden and undrafted free agent signing Ralph Webb for playing time in New England’s crowded backfield.