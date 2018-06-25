World Cup Scores, Highlights: Salem Al-Dawsari’s Late Goal Puts Saudi Arabia Past Egypt

Egypt and Saudi Arabia failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but Saudi Arabia didn’t leave the tournament without a positive result.
Saudi Arabia defeated Egypt 2-1 on Monday to conclude Group B play. They placed third (three points) in the group with one win, two losses and zero draws. Egypt ended the group stage in disappointing fashion, totaling zero wins, three losses and zero draws for a fourth-place finish.
Uruguay won the group with nine points after they beat Russia 3-0 on Monday. The host nation placed second with six points.
The Egyptians struck first Monday thanks to Mohamed Salah, who opened the scoring 22 minutes into the game. It was a skillful chip over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
The game remained scoreless deep into the first half when Saudi Arabia had a penalty kick thwarted.
Saudi Arabia finally scored its first goal of the tournament six minutes into stoppage time when Salman Al-Faraj converted from the penalty spot to even the score at one goal apiece just before halftime.
The game nearly finished in a draw, but Saudi Arabia broke through for a late winner five minutes into stoppage time when Salem Al-Dawsari scored from a tight angle.
Saudi Arabia ultimately deserved the three points. They earned a 64-36 percent edge in possession, a 23-7 advantage in shots and an 8-1 lead in shots on target.
Man of the Match
Al-Dawsari takes the honors after scoring the go-ahead goal deep into stoppage time and giving Saudi Arabia their only win of the World Cup.
NEXT UP
The teams will head home after failing to qualify for the Round of 16.
