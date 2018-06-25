World Cup Scores, Highlights: Salem Al-Dawsari’s Late Goal Puts Saudi Arabia Past Egypt

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Egypt and Saudi Arabia failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but Saudi Arabia didn’t leave the tournament without a positive result.

Saudi Arabia defeated Egypt 2-1 on Monday to conclude Group B play. They placed third (three points) in the group with one win, two losses and zero draws. Egypt ended the group stage in disappointing fashion, totaling zero wins, three losses and zero draws for a fourth-place finish.

Uruguay won the group with nine points after they beat Russia 3-0 on Monday. The host nation placed second with six points.

1930 and 1950 #WorldCup winners #URU looking 💪.

We say a sad farewell to #KSA & #EGY and their wonderful fans. pic.twitter.com/y2pvKNfE9E — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2018

The Egyptians struck first Monday thanks to Mohamed Salah, who opened the scoring 22 minutes into the game. It was a skillful chip over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Mo Salah gets the opener for Egypt to put them up 1-0 on Saudi Arabia! pic.twitter.com/0wMbyRRlYA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

The game remained scoreless deep into the first half when Saudi Arabia had a penalty kick thwarted.

Age is nothing but a number! El Hadary comes up big to deny Saudi Arabia the equalizer from the spot. pic.twitter.com/ui47lgZ3pH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Saudi Arabia finally scored its first goal of the tournament six minutes into stoppage time when Salman Al-Faraj converted from the penalty spot to even the score at one goal apiece just before halftime.

Saudi Arabia get their first goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup! They're awarded their second penalty of the day and this time it's buried to make it 1-1 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/A4v3y9yD5y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

The game nearly finished in a draw, but Saudi Arabia broke through for a late winner five minutes into stoppage time when Salem Al-Dawsari scored from a tight angle.

What an ending! What a celebration! Saudi Arabia score in the 95th minute to take all 3 points from their match vs Egypt. pic.twitter.com/gLAA9fFY9U — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Saudi Arabia ultimately deserved the three points. They earned a 64-36 percent edge in possession, a 23-7 advantage in shots and an 8-1 lead in shots on target.

Man of the Match

Al-Dawsari takes the honors after scoring the go-ahead goal deep into stoppage time and giving Saudi Arabia their only win of the World Cup.

NEXT UP

The teams will head home after failing to qualify for the Round of 16.